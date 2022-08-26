Pakistan-India World Cup Clash Set to Break ’92 WC Final Attendance Record

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against India on October 23 at Malborne Cricket Ground (MCG) and all the tickets have already been sold out within the first few hours of going on sale.

According to Australian media reports, more than 90,000 spectators are anticipated to attend the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

It is worth noting that the MCG is one of the largest multi-sports stadiums in the world, with a capacity of more than 100,000 spectators and a history of hosting iconic matches such as the 1992 World Cup final.

The International Cricket Council recently released an additional 4,000 standing room tickets after the second largest stadium’s seating capacity proved insufficient for the much-anticipated game between the rivals.

The 50-over World Cup 2015 final between Australia and New Zealand set the record for most spectators ever at the famous stadium with 93,013, and it is expected that the upcoming clash would break all attendance records.

Furthermore, the neighboring countries, Pakistan and India, will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28 in UAE and both countries are likely to face each more than once in the event.

Recently, the Babar-led team was dealt another major blow when it was revealed that pacer Mohammad Wasim had suffered an injury and would most likely miss the match.