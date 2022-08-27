Class 9 and 10 Annual Exam Date Sheet Announced by FBISE

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the date sheet for the second annual exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part I and II.

According to the details, the SSC part I and II exams will start on 22 September. The part II exams will end on 11 October while part I exams will conclude on 13 October.

Here is the complete schedule of SSC part I and II second annual exams.

All theoretical exams will be conducted in the evening session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Whereas, the practical exams for both SSC part I and II will start on 13 October as well.

The FBISE has stated that the exams in international centers will be held in accordance with the synchronized time already notified.

Earlier this month, the FBISE had announced the results for the first annual exams of SSC part II and I on 3 August and 5 August respectively.

111,446 candidates appeared in SSC-II first annual exams this year. 95,819 students passed the exams while 14,793 failed. 126,728 candidates appeared in SSC-I first annual exams this year. 87,999 students passed the exams while 38,382 failed.