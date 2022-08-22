FBISE Changes Exam Model of Compulsory Subjects for Matric and Intermediate

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has introduced significant changes to the exam model of compulsory subjects of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC).

According to the official statement, the annual exams for eight subjects will be based on Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) and curriculum-based models from next year.

These subjects include English Compulsory, Urdu Compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics, the statement added.

FBISE clarified that there are no prescribed textbooks for these subjects. All books mentioned for these subjects in the FBISE Notification No. FBISE/RES/SSC/20&22 dated 10 November 2021 will be considered as reference books.

Students can use these reference books along with any other source such as the internet, digital library, and Learning Management System (LMS) for the preparation of exams for these subjects, the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, the FBISE announced the results of matriculation part-I and –II exams.

According to official gazettes, 126,728 candidates appeared in SSC-I exams this year, of which 117,218 were regular and 9,610 were private.

87,999 students have passed the exams while 38,382 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 84,830 are regular and 3,369 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s SSC-I exams is 69.44%.

On the other hand, 111,446 candidates appeared in SSC-II exams this year, of which 101,370 were regular and 10,075 were private.

95,819 students have passed the exams while 14,793 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 90,396 are regular and 5,432 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s SSC-II exams is 89.55%.