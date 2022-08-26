Residents of Nowshera Told to Leave Their Homes Due to Massive Flood Warning

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Mir Reza Ozgen, has ordered citizens to evacuate at the earliest as a ‘very high and above level’ flood from the Kabul River continues to approach the district.

In a voice message issued on Friday, DC Nowshera is directing citizens living in the areas of Nowshera Kalan, Khat Kalay, Police Lines, Amaagarh, Gujjar Basti, Dhobi Ghaat, Labor Colony, Cantonment Board, Alam Garden, Usmania, Ajmiri, Baghbanabad, Marathi, and Lara Mina to evacuate.

ALSO READ Govt to Request IMF for Softer Conditions Due to Disastrous Flood

He adds that 400,000 cusecs of flood water from the Kabul River is expected to hit the district in the next few hours. He also warns that the GT Road will be submerged in 4 feet of flood water.

Meanwhile, citizens have already started evacuating Nowshera. Social media posts show that a large number of citizens have taken shelter on Peshawar-Islamabad M-1 Motorway as they await rescue teams.

ALSO READ Emergency Imposed as Flood Sweeps Away a Famous Hotel in Swat [Video]

🚨 Threat Alert 🚨 Very alarming situation in Nowshera and Charsada. Kindly move to safe regions before it's too late. Please 🙏

Or

WhatsApp # 03041033435

Contact# 091111712713#Charsadda #FloodinPakistan #KPFloods #swatFlood pic.twitter.com/gUQHVC4ddZ — Ahmad Khattak (@ahmad_shah55) August 26, 2022

The development came right after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Friday, issued a red alert for a massive flood in the Kabul River at Nowshera.

As per the PMD advisory, the water level is predicted to go up to 300,000 cusecs in the Kabul River, which may result in a ‘very high and above level’ flood in Nowshera in the next 48 hours.