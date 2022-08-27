PTA Allows Free Calls for Everyone in Flooded Areas

Pakistan has been hit with significant floods across several cities due to monsoon rains. Hundreds of thousands of houses have been damaged, and over 900 people have lost their lives. Victims are being provided relief and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has now allowed free calls for everyone in affected areas.

ALSO READ Residents of Nowshera Told to Leave Their Homes Due to Massive Flood Warning

The telecom regulator has just directed all mobile operators in Pakistan to allow calls free of cost in all flood-affected areas. The change is already effective in all affected areas of Pakistan, but it only started in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this morning.

Jazz and other mobile operators will soon make an official announcement regarding the provision of relief to the affected areas in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments. Despite the extremely difficult conditions in affected areas, every effort is being made to provide essential telecom services on Jazz and other networks.

Here is the official social media announcement from Jazz.

(1/3) سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقوں میں لوگوں کی سہولت اور امدادی سرگرمیوں کو جاری رکھنے میں مدد کیلئے جاز سے جاز اور جاز سے پی ٹی سی ایل رابطے کے لیے صارفین کو مفت منٹس فراہم کیے جا رہے ہیں آج رات سے بلوچستان میں جاز صارفین بنڈلز یا بیلنس ختم ہوجانے کے باوجود بھی کالز کر سکتے ہیں — Jazz (@jazzpk) August 26, 2022

Flood Relief Fund

Furthermore, PTA has also introduced a new SMS code for flood relief donations. You can now use the shortcode 9999 to donate funds to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. You can donate Rs. 10 or more using this SMS facility by typing ‘fund’ in the SMS option and sending it to 9999. You can also provide cash assistance by depositing funds to Flood Relief Fund Account No. ‘G-12164’

ALSO READ PTA Introduces SMS Code 9999 for Flood Relief Donations

All mobile network operators in Pakistan have been directed to update the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the received donations, according to a notification issued by PTA. The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 was set up earlier this month to provide financial aid to the victims of devastating floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also requested Pakistan’s expatriates, philanthropists, and charity organizations to come up to aid the distressed people.