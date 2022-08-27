Telecom Services Go Down Again in Chitral, Swat, and Several Other Regions

Numerous regions in Pakistan are facing a digital blackout due to floods caused by heavy rainfall. Internet and telecom services have been ill affected for weeks and the situation is not about to improve anytime soon.

Telecom services have been affected yet again in Chitral, Upper Dir, Doonbala, Swat, Madin, Lal Qila Samarbagdir, Tank, and DI Khan due to damage to optical fiber cables and power outages, says a fresh tweet from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

PTA assures that the situation is being monitored and efforts are underway to restore these services.

شدید بارشوں اور سیلاب کی وجہ سے آپٹیکل فائبر کیبل کو پہنچنے والے نقصان اور بجلی کی بندش کی وجہ سے چترال، اپر دیر، دونبالا، سوات، مدین، لال قلعہ ثمربغدیر، ٹانک اور ڈی آئی خان میں رابطہ سروسز متاثر ہوئی ہیں۔ — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 27, 2022

On a positive note, PTA has directed all mobile network operators to provide free calls in all flood-affected areas of Pakistan. The change is effective already in Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, and other affected regions of Pakistan.

Furthermore, you can also donate funds to the victims of flooded areas through Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. You can donate Rs. 10 or more by typing ‘fund’ and sending an SMS to 9999. You can also provide cash assistance by depositing funds to Flood Relief Fund Account No. ‘G-12164’.