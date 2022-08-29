DFSK’s Sister Company Unveils Two Hummer EV Rivals [Photos]

Dongfeng Motor Corp. is gearing up to make a splash in the electric hyper-SUV market. Over the weekend, the automaker unveiled two Hummer EV competitors under the Mengshi (Warrior) brand name.

Dubbed ‘M-Terrain’ and ‘M-Terrain S’, both off-roaders sit on the company’s brand new MORA platform, have around 1,000 horsepower (hp), and will reach dealerships across China in 2023.

Details

Both super trucks look as if they have come out of a sci-fi movie. The M-Terrain has a more traditional overall design, which is radicalized with sharp styling cues such as flared fenders, tough off-road compliant bumpers, bold, angular headlight and grille design, and sharp lines and creases across the bumper.

M-Terrain S adds to the aggressiveness with a rearward-raked roof, which makes it look like a tactical desert runner. Although the automaker is yet to reveal the official details, CarNewsChina has reported, citing a “leaked document”, that it will have two powertrain options.

The pure-EV powertrain will have a quad-motor setup that produces 1,070 hp and has a 140 kWh battery pack that allows for a range of up to 500 kilometers and a claimed 0-100 km time of 4.2 seconds.

The other option includes a range extender (an extra 65.88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack) that will allow for up to 800 kilometers of range. Its horsepower is rated at 816 hp.

Both off-roaders have the ‘M ATS’ smart off-roading system and the ‘Mega Power’ mode. The chassis design has been kept simple allowing off-road enthusiasts to adjust and alter the body as per their requirements.

DongFeng will assemble Warrior EVs at its new manufacturing plant designed to produce and test off-road and heavy-duty vehicles. Reports suggest that the company will keep the M-Terrain vehicles exclusive to the Chinese market. Dongfeng expects to sell 4,000 units every month.