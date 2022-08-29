Ex-Pakistan Hockey Captain Who Led Pakistan to Last Olympic Gold Passes Away

Former Pakistan hockey team captain, Manzoor Hussain, died on Monday at the age of 63 in a private hospital in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital today but could not survive.

The Sialkot-born Manzoor Hussain was one of the greatest hockey players the country has ever produced and was the last captain to lead the Men in Green to Olympic gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Popularly known as “The Golden Boy,” Manzoor Junior stepped into the Pakistan junior setup before joining the national team, who remained the world’s most fearsome team in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Manzoor Junior, who was also the manager of the national team during the 1994 World Cup, was one of the greatest strikers between 1975 and 1984. He participated in 175 matches and scored 86 goals for the national team.

He was part of the team that won the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, the 1978 and 1982 Asian Games, the 1982 Asia Cup, and the 1978 and 1979 Champions Trophy, and received the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

He won the most gold medals for Pakistan, and one of his most memorable performances came in the 1982 World Cup final when he scored a goal while dodging six German defenders.