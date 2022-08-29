Shahid Afridi Reignites Controversial Feud With Gautam Gambhir

Despite their rivalry, Pakistan and Indian players always interact amicably on the field. However, several incidents have stuck in the memories of fans, and the Afridi-Gambhir incident is one of them.

Former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, had a heated exchange with Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir, on the field during an ODI match in Kanpur in 2007, and both the players often exchange words on social media.

ALSO READ PCB to Donate Earnings From 1st England T20I for Flood Relief

Recently, the former all-rounder was asked on a TV show about his relationship with Indian players during playing days, to which Afridi responded, “It’s not like I have fought with any of the Indian players.”

The former captain recalled the confrontation with Gambhir in 2007 and said that they exchanged angry comments on social media as well but he is a man nobody likes, not even his Indian teammates.

ALSO READ More Than 140 Foreign Players Register for Inaugural Edition of PJL

Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team.

Pakistan and India have not played bilateral series since 2012-13 when the Men in Green visited India under Misbah’s captaincy and claimed the three-match ODI series by 2-1 while the T20I series ended 1-1.

Yesterday, the arch-rivals came face to face against each other in their first Asia Cup 2022 match at Dubai International Stadium where the Rohit-led side defeated the Men in Green in a thrilling finish.