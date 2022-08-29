It’s Our Obligation to Respond to Pakistan’s Time of Need: Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim

In a heartfelt message to its employees, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said that it was an obligation to respond to Pakistan’s time of need, and that the organization would go all the way in restoring the lives of those affected.

As Jazz employees step up in support of the flood victims across Pakistan, the company has also pledged to match their support to make a greater impact in these critical times.

Pakistan is currently undergoing a severe natural catastrophe where floods have claimed thousands of lives besides rendering hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Some disturbing data that has recently emerged shows about 60 percent of Pakistan inundated as a result of recent floods caused by severe monsoon spells.

The scale of devastation is simply unprecedented and as there’s no end to the rains in sight anytime soon, the situation is only expected to get worse.

In line with Jazz’s mission of social empowerment, its employees have also expressed their desire to walk the extra mile to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

Their sentiment is further endorsed by Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, who, in a recent message to his colleagues, has encouraged them to offer their help, however small or big it be.

Moreover, whatever a Jazz employee contributes will be matched by the company as well to make the support even more impactful for those who’re in a dire need of it right now.

“Teams are setting up the mechanism for you to donate (whatever amount will be donated by you shall be matched by Jazz),” Aamir Ibrahim’s message to the team read.

“You will be provided with options of contributing to various NGOs working on this along with, the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund,” it added.

“Finally, we will also, be closely working with NGOs and the government for distribution of emergency supplies including shelter, food items, and medical supplies,” it further stated.

In his message, Aamir also thanked his teams, especially the frontline workers, for ensuring connectivity in these extremely challenging times.

“I want to thank all our on-ground front-line technical teams who have been working tirelessly to ensure connectivity in these areas. Connectivity is an essential lifeline during any crisis, and our teams have done a tremendous job,” he said.

It’s important to note that Jazz recently pledged a PKR 1 billion support toward flood relief across the country. The support would translate into subsidized telecom and JazzCash services to directly impacted people, frontline relief workers, donor agencies, etc.

This support will also be used for stepping up relief efforts including cash support, food, first aid, ration boxes, shelter, etc. through leading NGOs, relief organizations, and the government.