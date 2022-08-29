Nestlé Pakistan to Support Flood Affectees with 250,000 Liters of Water, 10,000 Liters of Milk

Nestlé Pakistan has committed to donate 250,000 liters of clean drinking water and 10,000 liters of milk in the second phase to support vulnerable communities affected by the devastating floods following National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) calls for flood relief efforts across Pakistan.

The company has already sent 60,000 liters of water to NDMA for flood relief efforts in Balochistan earlier last month.

Highlighting the efforts, Samer Chedid, CEO Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Access to clean drinking water is the biggest concern for communities displaced by flooding across Pakistan and that’s where we are focusing the bulk of our efforts.”

He added that the company had invited its employees to make voluntary donations for the affected communities. The donation intimations by employees would be matched 1:1 by Nestlé Pakistan.

Nestlé Pakistan will be working closely with national and provincial disaster management authorities to support them in relief work for the people and the communities affected by natural calamities.

The company is working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for its consumers across Pakistan. Nestlé cares deeply for people and for the communities in which it operates, and believes it has an essential role to play during times of crisis.