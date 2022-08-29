Pakistan’s Share of $370 Billion Global Animation Industry Just $50 Million

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (ITT), Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, has said that the animation industry is in nascent stages in Pakistan; however, this hasn’t stopped it from performing incredibly.

The IT Minister said that the total volume of the global animation industry is estimated at approximately $370 billion, while Pakistan’s animation industry is currently earning an export revenue of approximately $50 million.

He was talking to a delegation of Global Tech Firm, Tencent Holdings Ltd, led by Senior Director Public Affairs Singapore, Lih Shuin Goh. The Minister highlighted that Ministry of ITT is committed to facilitating the local animation and game development industry.

The IT Minister informed the delegation that the Ministry of ITT has set up an animation studio within the premises of the National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi in collaboration with ISPR. The Ministry is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) in Animation in Karachi, he added.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque assured the delegation of all possible cooperation and support regarding the gaming and animation sector in Pakistan.

Lih Shuin Goh briefed the Minister about his company’s work. He said that Tencent Games is the world’s largest global platform for video game development, publishing and operations, and is dedicated to offering high-quality interactive entertainment experiences for game players across the globe.

He added that Tencent is currently offering more than 140 self-developed and licensed games in 200 countries and regions. Pakistan has great potential and is an important market for Tencent Games, he said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of ITT, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, Country Head Tencent Pakistan, Khawar Naeem, and other officials.