Zameen.com Organizes Fun-Filled Family Property Gala at Amanah Mall

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise — recently organized a Family Property Gala at the Amanah Mall in Lahore.

The attendees of the Family Property Gala availed this opportunity to get all the relevant information they needed to invest in Amanah Mall’s Serviced Apartments.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, while Amanah Mall Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abid Butt also took part in the event, along with other prominent dignitaries.

Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner of the Amanah Mall project.

Amanah Mall is located on the prominent location of Lahore’s main link road, with its exclusive serviced apartments encompassing the project’s sixth and seventh floors. The project’s prime location has made it an attractive opportunity for serious buyers and investors.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry stated that Zameen.com had always strived to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects, along with opportunities for family entertainment, and that the ongoing event was yet another example of this commitment.

Amanah Mall CEO Abid Ali Butt also took the opportunity to address the event attendees and revealed that the public’s interest in the project was rising day by day due to its prime location, international-standard amenities and facilities, state-of-the-art construction standards, and the fact that Zameen.com was the project’s marketing partner.