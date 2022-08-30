England’s Superstar Likely to Miss Pakistan T20I Tour

England’s explosive middle-order batter, Liam Livingstone’s participation in their upcoming T20I tour of Pakistan is in doubt after he suffered an ankle injury during the ongoing ‘The Hundred’.

ALSO READ Hafeez Criticizes 19-Year-Old Naseem for Not Being Able to Complete His 4 Overs

Liam has been ruled out of The Hundred and it is unclear whether he will recover in time to tour Pakistan. The extent of Liam’s injury has not been revealed yet, but with the tour just under four weeks away, it is highly likely that he will be ruled out.

Earlier, England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, also revealed that he might not recover in time for the tour after being ruled out of action due to injury. Both the experienced campaigners will be looking to regain fitness ahead of the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and are expected to rest in order to completely recover for the mega-event.

Furthermore, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan also suffered injuries while most of their white-ball fast bowling contingent is already ruled out of action. The likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Saqib Mahmood are all suffering from long-term injuries and are not expected to join the squad until the latter part of the year.

ALSO READ PCB to Donate Earnings From 1st England T20I for Flood Relief

England are scheduled to tour Pakistan to play a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup. The tour is scheduled to commence on 20 September in Karachi and will conclude on 2 October in Lahore. This will be England’s first tour of Pakistan in over 17 years.