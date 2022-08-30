Govt is Merging Kamyab Pakistan and Kamyab Jawan Programs

The government is going to merge Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) with the Kamyab Jawan Program, an initiative of the previous PTI regime, under one window.

This was highlighted by Federal Minster for Finance, Miftah Ismail while presiding over a meeting of the steering committee on KPP.

The Finance Minister stated that after the merger, KPP will be handled by the Prime Minister’s Office under the leadership of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs. He further said that Finance Division will support this program comprehensively and aims at allocating a greater amount of funds to this program for dealing with the current flood crisis in the country.

Miftah Ismail shared that KPP conforms to the vision of the present government and is useful for sustainable poverty reduction.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, Lt. Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat, Dr. Amjad Saqib, President Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masood, CEO National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Dr. Rashid Bajwa, representative of SAPM Youth Affairs, representative of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), member National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC), member State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other senior officials.