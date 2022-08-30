Govt Revives Project to Connect Central Asia With Pakistan and Afghanistan Via CPEC

Published Aug 30, 2022

The Federal Government has decided to revive the project for the connectivity of Central Asian states through Afghanistan and Pakistan to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The government has asked the Federal Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms to revive the project related to the construction of a road from Peshawar to Torkham and onwards to the borders of Afghanistan with Central Asian countries, an official source told ProPakistani.

It is worth mentioning here that currently, work on various sections of roads connecting Tajikistan with Afghanistan, within Afghanistan, and connecting Afghanistan with Pakistan is in progress with the help of multilateral donors. Peshawar to Torkham section of the proposed connectivity link between Pakistan and Central Asian countries is currently in the pipeline. Peshawar to Torkham section of the proposed connectivity link between Pakistan and Central Asian countries is currently in the pipeline.

Pakistan is likely to present the project to Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the source said. The connectivity of Central Asian States through Afghanistan to CPEC will open a new venue for the landlocked region.

The five Central Asian countries are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The road connectivity to these Central Asian States is also beneficial for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan can also get easy access to natural resource-rich Central Asian Countries, the source argued.

The project will open CPEC to all and will expand its benefits to other countries in the region as well, the source said.

