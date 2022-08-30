KP Launches Relief App for Flood Victims

In the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan, citizens all over the country are donating to unfortunate victims while the government is working on new ways to help people. As such, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a new app that aims to provide relief to those affected by floods.

The smartphone application was launched on Monday with special instructions from KP’s Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan. The minister said that the app will allow people to quickly report calamities and request assistance such as medicine or food.

He said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other related departments will be responsible for providing relief to the flood victims. Khan briefly explained how the app works in a video shared via Twitter on Monday.

پشاور: حکومت خیبرپختونخوا کا سیلاب زدگان کی فوری شکایت اور فوری ریلیف کیلئے فلڈ رپورٹنگ ایپ تیار

"فلڈ رپورٹنگ ایپ" صوبائی وزیر سائنس وانفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی @AtifKhanpti کی خصوصی ھدایات پر ہنگامی بنیادوں پر تیار کیا گیا۔#KPFloodReliefOperations pic.twitter.com/qHtLRtPUMk — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022

In the video, the minister explains that the app was created within a day and flood victims can use it to request food, water, medicine, evacuation, or other assistance. Victims can send a message or a picture through the app, which will automatically be sent to all deputy commissioners within the area as well as the PDMA.

Users will not need to explain their location as the authorities will be able to find them as soon as they send a message. After that, they will try to provide assistance as soon as possible.

The KP flood reporting app is available on this website. It is only compatible with Android phones and the website shows you how it works and how to download it.

