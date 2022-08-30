Punjab to Announce Matric Results Tomorrow

All boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the matric results tomorrow morning at 10 AM.
Earlier, it was decided in a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) that all boards will announce the final results of class 10 on 31 August and class 9 on 19 September while class 12 results will be declared on 20 October and class 11 on 17 November.
All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, will announce the results on their respective websites.
You can check your results here:
|Board
|Website
|Rawalpindi
|https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/
|Lahore
|https://www.biselahore.com/
|Multan
|https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
|Faisalabad
|http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/
|Sargodha
|https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/
|Gujranwala
|https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/
|Bahawalpur
|https://bisebwp.edu.pk/
|D.G.Khan
|https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/
The annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. The final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.
The annual exams of class 11 under all BISEs started on 6 July and ended on 26 July. The final papers of class 12 started on 18 June and ended on 4 July.