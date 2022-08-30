AIOU Announces Fully Funded PhD Scholarships for UK

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad has announced 38 fully funded PhD scholarships for Leicester University in the United Kingdom (UK).

AIOU is seeking applications from all Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals who have MS/MPhil degrees in the relevant field, under the AIOU Professional Development Program (PDP).

It is worth noting that scholars will be appointed to the position of Assistant Professor (BPS-19) at AIOU after the successful completion of the program.

Here is all you need to know about the AIOU’s PhD scholarship program.

Disciplines and Number of Seats

Faculty Disciplines Number of Seats Faculty of Education Educational Leadership, Inclusive Education, Mathematics Education, STEM Education, Instructional Design, and Life-long Learning 12 Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies Islamic Thought, History & Culture, Seerat Studies, Interfaith Studies, and Islamic Economics 10 Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities International Trade, Clinical/Applied Psychology, Criminology, Public Policy, Entrepreneurship, Tourism & Hospitality Management, Supply Chain Management, Accountancy, and Economics 10 Faculty of Sciences Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Internet of Things/Cyber Security, Smart Cities, Data Science & Data Analytics, Bio-Statistics, Mathematics, Environmental Design, Renewable Energy, and Hydrogen Energy 6

Eligibility

Pakistani/AJK nationals having an MS/MPhil degree with a minimum of 3-4 CGPA/70% in the semester system or 60% marks in the annual system.

Maximum of two second divisions and no third division in the entire academic career.

Age: 30 years maximum, as of the closing date.

Must have obtained MS/MPhil degree on or before the closing date.

Candidates availing of any other scholarships are not eligible.

The candidates must fulfill the admission requirements of the University of Leicester in the relevant priority areas.

Candidates who are working on a regular or contract basis in government/semi-government and autonomous bodies must submit a resignation from the previous job or else their application will not be accepted.

The cut-off date for determination of eligibility including age is 12 September 2022.

ALSO READ Sindh Agriculture University Offers Free Treatment for Flood-Affected Animals

AIOU’s Shortlisting Criteria

Description Maximum Score Weightage Academic Qualification (as per Academic Evaluation Formula) 100 35% GRE General/HAT (Qualifying Score 60%) As per standard 35% Research Proposal (Qualifying Score 60%) 50 10% Panel Interview (Qualifying Score 60%) 60 20%

How to Apply

Candidates are advised to go through the roadmap of PDP on AIOU’s website before applying.

Interested people can apply online through AIOU’s job portal on their website (no documents in hard form are needed at this stage).

Candidates must have valid GRE (General) or HAT results. Note here that HEC will conduct a special HAT on 17 September 2022 at AIOU for those who have not appeared in HAT.

Candidates must submit a research proposal and other documents, once required by the university.

Information submitted through online application will be treated as final.

The application’s processing fee is Rs. 2,000 per candidate. The fee challan can be generated through AIOU’s web portal.

Candidates must provide valid contact details and postal addresses to avoid delays and problems in communication.

Deadline

The last date to apply online is 12 September 2022.

ALSO READ KP Launches Relief App for Flood Victims

Other Details

For more details, interested people are advised to contact Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis, at 051-9057649 or 051-9057345.