School Principal in Haripur Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse

Haripur Police have arrested the principal of a private school on Railway Road on charges of attempting to sexually abuse his student.

The officer on duty at the City Police Station reported that a case had been registered under PPC/377/53/511 CPA against the principal, identified as Zahid Khan, based on a complaint by a Grade 7 student’s father, and mentioned that the student’s medical report is awaited.

The father, Abid Hussain, stated that when his son returned home late from school and when questioned about it, he replied that the principal had sent all the students home after closing time but had detained him. The father claimed that the principal had taken the student to the staff room and attempted to molest him.

The principal was arrested and presented before a judicial magistrate who sent him on judicial remand.

Khan has since attempted to defend himself against the allegations, saying that he has evidence to prove his innocence, including footage from the CCTV cameras in the school.

He has denied his involvement in any such incident on the school premises and claimed that he is being falsely accused. He also mentioned that he intends to go to court against their attempt to defame him and the school by “twisting some other matter and portraying it as a case of sexual molestation”.

Khan added that he will publically present all the facts and evidence, and stated that the District Police Officer (DPO) should take notice of the incident and ensure a transparent inquiry.