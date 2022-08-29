Islamabad to Get Its First Modern Prison Soon

Islamabad will soon have its own modern prison — Islamabad Model Prison — in Sector H-16.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a six-member committee under the Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah, to expedite the work on the federal capital’s first modern jail.

The committee will assess the prison project and ensure its completion as soon as possible.

ALSO READ Video of Pakistan Army Helicopter Rescuing Stranded Citizen Goes Viral

The project ‘Construction of Model Prison at H-16 Islamabad’ was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 20 July at a cost of Rs. 3.9 billion.

An official source revealed yesterday that over Rs. 2 billion has been spent on the project until now, and the Public Sector Development Program 2022-2023 (PSDP) has been allocated Rs. 350 million for it.

Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi accommodates Islamabad’s prisoners because the federal capital lacks one and it is becoming more problematic for Islamabad’s police to move prisoners to and from Adiala Jail after court proceedings.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Get 230 New Passenger Coach Before 2023: Minister

The under-construction Model Prison is spread over 90 acres in sector H-16. After it is completed, it is expected to resolve the issues of the administration and police of the federal capital. It will house around 2,000 prisoners and will have a 22-bed hospital, a school for the children of the prison staff, a mosque, a library, an auditorium, segregated cells, and barracks for the women and juvenile inmates.