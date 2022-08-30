Gunmen Rob Fund Raising Camp for Flood Victims in Islamabad

Two armed bandits robbed Alkhidmat Foundation’s fund-raising camp for the flood victims in the PWD area of Islamabad on Monday.

One of the leading charitable organizations in Pakistan, Alkhidmat Foundation, had set up a fund-raising camp to help the flood victims after severe floods wreaked havoc across the country resulting in a large number of displaced people and damaged infrastructure.

However, the camp was robbed by 2 gunmen who arrived on motorbikes and took away Rs. 20,000 in cash and commodities that were collected for the flood victims after holding the complainant and three others at gunpoint. In addition, they snatched away mobile phones and motorbikes from volunteers of the foundation.

A journalist at the local news outlet, Rizwan Ahmed Ghilzai, reported the incident on Twitter, which sparked criticism on the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

اسلام آباد کےعلاقے پی ڈبلیو ڈی میں الخدمت فاونڈیشن کےفنڈ ریزنگ کیمپ پر ڈاکوؤں کا حملہ۔ ڈاکو سیلاب زدگان کیلئےاکھٹا کیاگیا سامان اور نقدی لے اڑے۔ الخدمت فاؤنڈیشن کےرضاکاروں کےموبائل اور موٹرسائیکل بھی چوری کرگئے۔اسلام آباد پولیس خاموش تماشائی، ڈاکو فرار ہونےمیں کامیاب@ICT_Police — Rizwan Ahmed Ghilzai (@RizwanGhilzai) August 28, 2022

The federal capital’s police verified the incident and said that they are carrying out the investigation and will bring the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) by the police, and several suspects have been held for investigation.