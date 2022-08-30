Zameen.com Successfully Holds First Open House At Its Gujranwala Office

In the view of increasing market demand for quality residential and commercial projects, Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organized its first-ever open house in Gujranwala. The residents of the city and surrounding areas attended the event in large numbers.

On this occasion, Zameen.com’s higher management, including Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan, Director Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed and Associate Director Sales Gujranwala Arsalan Ahmed, was present to guide the attendees who visited our regional office in Gujranwala. S A Developers CEO Ahsan Hameed, and other stakeholders also graced the event with their presence.

The said open house featured over 10 highly lucrative mixed-used ventures that greatly interest the investors from the Gujranwala Division. The projects on display included S A Tower, Union Tower, Sialkot Trade Centre, and City Galleria. All these projects are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan thanked the citizens of Gujranwala for their contribution to the event’s success. He iterated that the firm had always tried to encompass projects from across the country in its brand portfolio.

The company provides a platform for quality real estate ventures to grow and the open house is yet another effort of Zameen.com to materialize this inclusive vision, he added.

Zameen.com Director Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed also spoke at the gathering and said that Zameen.com was a reputed real estate marketing entity that was playing a pivotal role in promoting advanced and luxurious residential and commercial projects.

Associate Director Sales Gujranwala Arsalan Ahmed, in his statement, said that the company held exclusive marketing and sales rights to the projects being showcased, and they were 100% transparent. He also reiterated that Zameen.com never onboarded any project lacking proper authorization to ensure that investors’ money stays in safe hands.