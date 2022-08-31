Babar and Co. Make Big Call on Naseem Shah for Next Match

Pakistan cricket team is expected to rest star pacer, Naseem Shah, in the upcoming must-win game against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled for Friday, September 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

According to the reports, the Men in Green may keep their faith in Hasan Ali, who recently joined the squad after Wasim and Shaheen’s injuries, or give chance to Mohammad Hasnain.

The team management also rested Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani during Tuesday’s practice session at the ICC Academy Ground.

The Babar-led side lost their first match of the Asia Cup campaign in a thrilling finish against India. It also tested the fitness of some key players, including Naseem Shah.

The 19-year-old pacer, who jolted India’s top order in his first spell, appeared to be in excruciating pain due to cramps in his last over, while Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf also had similar issues.

The cricket board, on the other hand, has issued a clarification on the fitness and availability of the mentioned players, stating that they will be available for selection in the upcoming clashes.

However, former cricketers and analysts have raised questions over the bowling department’s fitness as the Men in Green will have a busy schedule in the upcoming six months including T20 World Cup in Australia.