Hassan Nawaz Takes One-Handed Stunner in National T20 Cup [Video]

Pakistan’s rising star, Hassan Nawaz, earned plaudits for a spectacular one-handed catch against Sindh during the Pakistan National T20 Cup on Wednesday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Hassan Nawaz, who represents Northern in the ongoing National T20 Cup, recently made headlines following his outstanding performance for the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

During the third game of the National T20 Cup, Hassan took a spectacular catch of Sindh’s Danish Aziz at a critical time of the game, which was posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on social media platforms. Here’s the video:

The 18-year-old right-handed batter appeared in six matches during the second edition of the KPL and amassed 241 runs at a strike rate of 148.77 including two fifties and led his team to their first KPL title.

Talking about the ongoing match, the Sindh team has set a big target of 191 in the allotted overs. Saim Ayub batted brilliantly, scoring 92 runs off 52 balls, while Sohail Tanvir took 3 for 28.