COAS Bajwa Calls for Action Against Illegal Constructions Near Swat River

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has demanded that action should be taken against the officials who had allowed illegal construction on the banks of the river Swat even after the damage caused by the 2010 floods.

He stated this on Tuesday during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Swat to supervise the rescue and relief operations there.

He also oversaw the evacuation operations in Kumrat, Kalam, and surrounding areas, according to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS spoke with media representatives and mentioned that the assessment of flood damage is pending and will be done jointly by the district administration, provincial governments, and the army. He also acknowledged the extent of damage done to the bridges and hotels in the Kalam valley and remarked that Swat had experienced a similar level of destruction as in the 2010.

“However, negligence was shown yet again by the authorities who allowed [the] construction of structures and hotels on the vulnerable sites. Legal action should be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The COAS informed the media representatives that the people stranded in Kalam are being evacuated and the valley is no longer in a critical situation. He added that the most important task at the moment is the reopening of Kalam Road, which is expected within a week.