Pakistan to Finally Witness Hot Weather After Record-Breaking Monsoon

After witnessing the wettest monsoon season, most parts of the country are likely to experience hot and humid weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed.

According to the PMD’s Daily Forecast, hot and humid weather will prevail in plain areas while partly cloudy weather and rain along with wind and thunderstorms are expected in some areas of AJK, GB, upper KP, northeast Punjab, and northeast Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced hot and humid weather.

However, heavy rainfalls along with wind and thunderstorms occurred in a few areas in northeast Punjab, upper KP, AJK, and GB.

Lahore received 97mm of rainfall on Monday, Okara 30mm, Barkhan 23mm, Sialkot 17mm, Khanewal 15mm, Sahiwal 14mm, Gujranwala 12mm, and Rawalakot 5mm.

During the same period, Noorpur Thal remained the hottest place in the country at 40°C, and Turbat and Joharabad experienced 39°C each.