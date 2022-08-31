Govt Considers Increasing Retirement Age by 2 Years

The Finance Division has proposed the government for enhancing the retirement age to 62 years from the current 60 years, ProPakistani has reliably learned.

While presiding over the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed the need for exploring the possibilities to retain outstanding officers beyond the age of superannuation, an official source told ProPakistani.

Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail, has suggested enhancing the retirement age to 62 years, which would not only allow the government the benefit of experienced officers for a longer duration but would also help curtail the burden of pensions, the source said. It was suggested that a committee be constituted to give recommendations on the matter.

Following the proposal, the Federal Cabinet has constituted a committee that will provide recommendations to the government on extending the retirement age. The committee will also give recommendations on measures to retain quality officers beyond the age of superannuation at the earliest, the source maintained.

The Federal Minister for Law will be the Convener of the committee, while the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Finance Division, and secretary, establishment Division will be its members, the source added.