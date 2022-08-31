Punjab Govt Launches Website for Flood Relief Donations

Soon after the KP government’s flood reporting app, the Punjab government followed up with its own effort to aid flood victims around the country. The latter has just launched a website for flood relief donations that lets you send cash from all over the world.

The Punjab government’s flood relief donations website is very easy to use. You simply have to add your name, email, and the amount of money you would like to donate to get started. If you are donating from outside of Pakistan, your funds are calculated in USD and PKR if you are from Pakistan.

From here on, you have to add your credit card/debit card info to wrap up your donation.

Furthermore, the Punjab government is also raising funds for flood victims through a telethon.

"ہمارے قائد، ہمارے لیڈر نے جب بھی کال کی قوم نے بڑھ چڑھ کر حصہ لیا، اللہ کی مدد عین موقع پر پہنچتی ہے، شاید ہی کوئی ایسا خوش قسمت لیڈر ہو۔" وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی pic.twitter.com/AOrJeW85Fd — CM Punjab Updates (@CMPunjabPK) August 29, 2022

As mentioned earlier, the KP government recently launched a flood reporting app to provide quick assistance to those in need. It can be downloaded from the KP government’s website and flood affectees can use it to request food, medicine, evacuation, or other assistance. It alerts nearby deputy commissioners and the PDMA once you send a message or photo and they can find you without you having to do anything.

You can also download it from Google Play Store.