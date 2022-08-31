NEPRA Approves Rs. 3.63/Unit Reduction in Electricity Charges for K-Electric Consumers

NEPRA has approved an Rs. 3.63 per unit reduction in electricity charges for K-Electric consumers. This reduction has been made under the head of monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The reduction would not apply to lifeline consumers of K-Electric. The detailed decision would be released by NEPRA soon.

As per K-Electric officials, the cost of electricity production fell due to a drop in the usage of RLNG. Furthermore, electricity demand also went down in July compared to June.

During the hearing, Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqui, remarked that the authority had received several complaints regarding load-shedding. Responding to which, the K-Electric officials informed that load-shedding has decreased by 43 percent in July compared to June.