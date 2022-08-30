Draft Date Announced for Inaugural Edition of Pakistan Junior League

Pakistan Cricket Board is set to hold the draft for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League on 6th September in Lahore.

The first edition of the Pakistan Junior League will be based on a draft system to recruit the players. The six teams will be able to choose the U-19 players from both domestic and international circuits.

According to PCB, over 140 players from Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and the United Arab Emirates have registered for the tournament via their respective cricket boards, clubs, and professional representative submissions.

The PCB announced that the draft for the single-league event will be conducted on September 6 in Lahore. Details about the recruiting process will be released soon.

Pakistan Junior League will comprise six teams owned by PCB and headed by mentors aiming at strengthening the U-19 level of cricket in the country.