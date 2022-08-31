Pakistan to Host Asia-Pacific ICT Awards for the First Time

The Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) and Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) have announced that Pakistan will be officially hosting the APICTA Awards this year for the first time.

In this regard, the APICTA Executive Committee met with delegates from 16 member countries was held in Islamabad. The members were apprised Pakistan has successfully won the bid to host the APICTAs Awards, making it a historic milestone for the country’s IT industry.

ALSO READ Online Gaming Can Rope in Massive Dividends for Pakistan, Experts Suggest

Chairman APICTA, Jit Sing Santok Singh, while appreciating Pakistan’s recognition of talent, stated that he expects more opportunities as a result of knowledge gained by Pakistan after hosting the awards. He further said that he is looking forward to a great event and is hoping this to be a worth remembering experience.

Chairman [email protected], Badar Khushnood, stated that APICTA Awards are the “Oscars of IT” in the region. He said that said Pakistan is transitioning from an industrial economy to a knowledge economy; hence it is the right time to showcase the digital & tech talent of Pakistan to the world.

The Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) is an association of Information Communication Technology (ICT) communities, nominated by member countries in the region. The communities come together in the spirit of collaboration, forming a cooperative network to promote technology innovation and development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market via an annual awards program, i.e. the APICTA Awards. It currently comprises 16 member economies, including Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The APICTA Awards, first held in 2001, have proven to be a productive force to develop the local and regional economy. Previous events have already led to lucrative business opportunities for qualifying Pakistan IT companies.

ALSO READ Ministry of IT Launches Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper

By hosting APICTA awards, Pakistan will have an opportunity to position its strategic case for ‘Make in Pakistan’. The majority of APICTA delegations will be first-time visitors to Pakistan. At least 200 international delegates are expected for the 5-day event, including IT leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, foreign officials, researchers and students.

Entry into the APICTA Awards is only possible by qualifying through similar awards programs conducted by the authorized representative of each member country. [email protected] is the only gateway for Pakistani IT enterprises, startups, and students to enrol in APICTA Awards. The rules for the jurors are highly regulated, with a mature judging system and advisory judges to verify the decisions as impartial.