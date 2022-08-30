Ministry of IT Launches Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is working on drafting “National Data Governance Policy” which will describe different attributes related to data governance in order to improve the maintenance and quality of data.

This was stated by Federal Minister for ITT, Syed Amin Ul Haque, while speaking at the launching ceremony of “Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper” on Tuesday.

ALSO READ ImmuniWeb Partners with Concave FORT to Help Increase Cyber Resilience & Compliance in Pakistan

The Minister said that a draft concerning Artificial Intelligence and Block Chain is also under process. He stated that a global IT consultant firm has prepared a review report on the policies and projects of the Ministry of IT and its allied organizations.

He revealed that the “Personal Data Protection Bill” is in final stages of approval to ensure the protection of online data, information, and privacy of citizens.

Haque further said that the “National Cyber Security Policy 2021” has been approved to counter the incidents related to the malicious use of information and communication technologies in cyberspace that pose a grave financial and security threat to Pakistan. The policy supports the establishment of an internal framework in all public and private institutions for the protection of the cyber ecosystem, security of national information systems and infrastructure, and protection in all national ICT infrastructures, he added.

The Minister highlighted that the “Pakistan National ICT Development White Paper” is aimed at identifying gaps and seeking suggestions on requirements of modern digital age. He said that the government is striving to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring the availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal, and high-quality ICT services.

Highlighting the performance of Ministry of ITT, he said that in the past two years, the Ministry has introduced a number of legislative and policy measures to accelerate its Digital Pakistan agenda and promote Pakistan’s ICT industry. Pakistan has launched “The Cloud First Policy,” enabling the public sector to deliver services faster and more efficiently with transparency and increased inter-agency collaboration. The Cloud First Policy would help develop a common platform for all public sector departments to manage & maintain their data, he said.

He said that the Ministry of ITT is also working on Digital Pakistan Policy 2022, Digital Pakistan Policy 2018, National Broadband Policy 2021, and National Freelancing Facilitation Policy.

The Minister further stated that a three year rolling Spectrum Strategy was launched to provide greater visibility and transparency with regard to the spectrum management policies, investment and network planning. The Right of Way (ROW) Policy for the telecom sector clears a large number of hurdles faced by Telcos and internet service providers in the installation and maintenance of their telecommunication equipment and expansion of systems across the country, said the Federal Minister for IT.

He added that a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is also being formulated keeping in view the aspects of Spectrum Management, Infrastructure Development, Review of Telecom Regulations, and 5G applications/use cases; First 3G/4G Spectrum auction in AJK/GB, Telecom Operators licenses renewal in PAK/AJK/GB Spectrum auction in 2021 and First Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

ALSO READ Tencent to Bring Esports and More Digital Services to Pakistan

Haque said that Ministry of ITT warmly welcomed the offer from Center for Applied Information Communication Technology (CAICT) to develop the national ICT whitepaper. He added that the Ministry of ITT will continue to offer a favorable environment for the evolution of digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

The Ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of ITT, Mohsin Mushtaq, Additional Secretary, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, senior officials of the ministry, heads of the attached departments of Ministry of ITT, and others.