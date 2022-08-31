SBP Ask Banks to Facilitate Customers for Flood Relief Donations

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked banks’ customers to lodge their complaints against banks in case they are facing any problems in donating relief funds.

The donors facing any problem can lodge their complaints with the relevant banks or approach the State Bank of Pakistan at [email protected]

The banks have also assured that they are making all possible efforts to play their role to help people affected due to floods, the statement issued said.

It has been noticed that a few complaints have been circulating on social media platforms regarding the non-acceptance of donations from the general public to the “CM Flood Relief Fund” of KP and Punjab.

In this context, upon inquiry of SBP, concerned banks have informed that such complaints are baseless as they are accepting donations in the “CM Flood Relief Fund” through all possible channels (including over-the-counter (OTC) cash transactions, online transfers, and both international and local credit card transfers).

The relevant banks have also confirmed that transactions are taking place in these accounts on daily basis.