Sohail Tanvir Inches Closer to Legendary Lasith Malinga for Most T20 Wickets

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Sohail Tanvir, is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket history, followed by the fellow pacer, Wahab Riaz. Tanvir achieved the feat during the ongoing encounter between Northern and Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

Tanvir picked up three wickets in the innings, dismissing the likes of Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel and Danish Aziz, as Northern restricted Sindh to 190/7 in the first innings.

As a result of his magnificent bowling display, Tanvir has climbed up the list of the most wickets in T20 cricket history. Tanvir has a total of 381 wickets at an average of 26.17 and an economy rate of 7.49 in 378 matches. He is only 9 wickets behind the sixth-placed Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga. Tanvir will be looking to move ahead of legendary Malinga in the ongoing competition.

West Indian all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, leads the list of the highest wicket-takers in the shortest format of the game, having taken 604 wickets in 548 matches. Afghanistan spin maestro, Rashid Khan, follows Bravo with 475 wickets to his name already.

The top ten list includes a total of three Pakistanis, three West Indians and one each from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Here are the top ten wicket-takers in T20 cricket: