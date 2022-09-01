2022 Hyundai Tucson Fails Latin NCAP Safety Test

Hyundai is famous for making decent quality cars that are reasonably safe, comfortable, and reliable, besides having a strong warranty and value for money. However, the same cannot be said for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, which recently scored zero stars in the Latin NCAP safety ratings.

For those who don’t know, NCAP (short for New Car Assessment Program) tests new cars for their safety features and how well they protect passengers.

The Latin NCAP tested two variants of Tucson. The variant with 2 airbags scored zero stars while the one with 6 airbags scored just 3 stars. A detailed report highlights that the vehicle scored 50.09 percent in Adult Occupant Safety and 5.85 percent in Child Occupant Safety.

Interestingly, the same model of Hyundai Tucson scored 5 stars in the Euro NCAP test ratings. By their standards, the SUV excelled in both, adult and child occupant safety, as well as in pedestrian safety.

Furthermore, the previous model Hyundai Tucson also scored zero in the Latin NCAP ratings. However, it remained one of the best-selling crossovers in the region. The same version of Tucson was launched in Pakistan in 2020 and gradually became one of the best-selling SUVs in Pakistan.

Pakistani auto-assemblers are yet to introduce advanced safety features in their cars. This raises concerns regarding the degree of safety.