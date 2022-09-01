France Offers Humanitarian Aid for Flood Relief Activities in Pakistan

France has announced to provide emergency humanitarian relief to Pakistan as the country embattles one of the most devastating natural calamities it has ever experienced.

French Foreign Minister has said in a statement that France will send 83 high-capacity water pumps, 200 family tents, and survival, hygiene, and protective equipment to Pakistan on Friday. France will also send experts from Civil Security units, particularly doctors and nurses who will be deployed on the ground in consultation with the Pakistani authorities.

The statement said that the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will also be shipping a 50-meter-long Bailey-type bridge to Pakistan in the coming days. The bridge could be swiftly deployed in the affected areas. These operations are being carried out within the framework of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM).

The statement further added that the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will also provide financial assistance to several French NGOs and the Pakistani Red Crescent, which are providing relief to flood victims.

To efficiently perform relief operations, the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs is closely coordinating with Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, Department of Civil Security and Crisis Management, the statement said.