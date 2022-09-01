Sindh Police Officers to Get Health Card and Insurance Policy

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered the registration of police officers and their families for an insurance policy and the provision of health cards.

The decision was in cognizance of several health-related complaints and requests by the police officers, according to officials quoted by the News.

IGP Memon asked for a comprehensive report and details of the existing insurance policy and instructed the additional IGs, DIGs, assistant IGs, SSPs, and SPs across the province to provide the police employees with the facility in a convenient manner.

Additionally, the police staff’s consent is mandatory for those who are willing to avail of the insurance policy.

He also asked for soft and hard copies of the information and data (as per the annexed pro forma) of the willing employees by their respective range or unit levels in the police department by 7 September 2022 so that they may be shared with the insurance company. However, data shared directly from the districts will be rejected.

The police chief has also established a facilitation desk with the helpline 1715 at the IGP’s complaint cell in the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, under his supervision, to facilitate the police officers and ministerial staff of all ranks in their official matters.

The primary purpose of the desk is the timely resolution of police officers’ issues. Furthermore, it will be handled by the officers of the inspector and sub-inspector ranks.