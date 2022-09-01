Suzuki Delays GSX 125’s Launch By a Month: Report

Last month, a few reports surfaced on the internet suggesting that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will launch GSX125 in September 2022. However, a recent report by Horsepower Pakistan suggests that the company has delayed its launch by a month.
The report highlights, citing “sources” that the tentative launch timeline is October 2022, although the automaker is yet to reveal an official date.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) revealed the GSX125 at the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) to a warm reception. A company representative at the event told ProPakistani that the bike is just a display unit and its launch date is not yet final.
Details
GSX 125 will compete with Yamaha YBR125 and Honda CB125F. It has a sleek and modern design with sharp-looking alloy wheels, a sporty stance, and street-bike styling.
The bike has a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 hp and 9.2 Nm of torque. It has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers. It has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.
The bike has a dual-piston caliper disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.