Islamabad Police to Implement Point System For Driving Licenses

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to launch a point-based system for driving licenses to discourage traffic rule disobedience. The new system has come into effect as of September 1.

According to the department’s official tweet, the system will record a strike against each traffic violation by a license holder. When an individual reaches the 10th strike, ITP will suspend their driver’s license for 6 months.

The system will aid the department in taking action against habitual traffic rule violators. ITP will use the CNIC number, license number, and mobile phone number to obtain information about each driver’s previous infractions.

Other Measures

Continuing its crackdown against wrong parking, ITP has fined 170 drivers in the last 24 hours. An ITP spokesperson told the media that the action was confined to Bhara Kahu only.

SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is supervising the operation and has formed special teams to take action against wrong parking. The department has provided additional reinforcements for various zones for swift action.

All Zonal DSPs have been ordered to ensure the enforcement of vehicular discipline and observe a zero-tolerance policy against offenders. It has also launched a strict operation against motorbikes driving around on open transfer letters.

The department has advised people to register their bikes before September 1, 2022, to avoid action. The ruling intends to include as many bikes as possible in the government’s database to curb criminal activity involving unknown bikes.