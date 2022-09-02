Baby Born in Raging Floods Named Sailab Khan

In a peculiar incident, a newborn baby boy has been named, Sailab Khan (Flood Khan), as he was born during the recent floods in Larkana, Sindh.

A woman who belongs to one of the displaced families of the province recently gave birth to a baby boy at a flood relief camp and his parents decided to call him Sailab Khan.

The father detailed that the baby boy was born in a flooded area of Larkana, hence they named him after the disaster itself. He also protested that the Sindh government did not assist the flood victims in any way.

It is worth noting that district Larkana is one of the most affected regions of the province, as floods have washed away its infrastructure. The locals have complained that their crops and livestock were swept away along with their homes and other belongings.

As far as Sindh is concerned, around 432 people have been killed by the floods since this June. Floodwaters from expanding rivers are threatening the low-lying areas of the second largest province of the country, affecting millions of people.