Complaints Regarding Collection Under CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund in BOP

In light of devastating floods that have ravaged large areas of Pakistan, the Bank of Punjab (BOP) is once again at the forefront of public service offering its network, products, and services to all individuals who wish to make a donation for the wellbeing of our compatriots affected due to the unprecedented flooding.

The Bank has processed tens of thousands of transactions in the last couple of days including payments through international credit cards and swift.

In the context of this heavy transaction flow, there have been merely 5/6 complaints that have been circling around on social media, unfortunately alleging refusal by Bank staff to accept donations for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund.

All such complaints have been investigated by senior officials, and have been found to be factually blown out of proportion. The Bank has advertised the CM Punjab Flood Relief account number, IBAN, and SWIFT details through our various Social Media platforms, and has issued clear instructions to BOP staff to speedily process donations from customers strictly as per customers’ own choice and liking.

Banners outside branches are also being placed for the information of general public. Furthermore, the Bank has also contributed PKR 10Mn to the CM Punjab Flood Relief Account.

BOP is one of the only few Banks that has enabled ALL channels for donations, including BOP Branches & ATMs, Mobile App & Internet Banking Platforms, international and local Credit Card payments, overseas remittances through Swift, exchange companies and Roshan Digital Account (RDA), EPay Punjab App, RAAST Transfers, RTGS Transfers, for maximum facilitation of donors.

All collections of donations for this cause are as per the State Bank of Pakistan’s directives, and are in adherence with all compliance and transparency requirements.

General public is advised to refer to the following correct account number and other details for depositing their donations:

Account Title: ‘Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022’

Account Number: 6010159451200028

IBAN: PK92BPUN6010159451200028

Bank Swift Code: BPUNPKKA

Customers are also advised to immediately register their complaints, if any, through the following channels:

BOP Help Line: 042 111-267-200

BOP Complaints Email Address: [email protected]