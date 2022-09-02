MG Apparel Joins the List of Top-Rated LEED Platinum Projects Around the World

MG Apparal – a project of Mahmood Group that produces premium quality trousers that are exported globally – has recently earned LEED Platinum Certification through its sheer focus of the management, qualified employees, and consultants working towards the benefit of the environment

LEED which is developed by USGBC (United States Green Building Council) and administered by the GBCI (Green Building Certification Institute) is a globally recognized and most credible green buildings rating system which exists today.

MG Apparel has complied with and incorporated all the requirements at its facility which are required to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

In Pakistan, the textile industry is a huge contributor to environmental pollution, so it is pertinent for the pioneers and leaders of the textile industry to acknowledge issues like climate change and global warming and play their part to reduce the detrimental effects of industrial practices.

MG Apparel has always been a staunch supporter of sustainable business practices. The group has taken various initiatives that help their facilities and operations reduce their carbon footprint and run a sustainable business entity.

Across the group, 23MW of solar panels have been installed catering to the group’s power supply.

Other initiatives include rainwater harvesting, Effluent Treatment Plants, the use of Tonello machines that save water by 45%, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points to promote the use of green vehicles, open green areas(lawns), natural day-light provision, and well-ventilated interior spaces for the wellbeing of the building occupants.

Moreover, Miyawaki Forest, which naturally filters the air in and around the MG Apparel facilities, and Smart Building Management Systems, among many others, is also an initiative of Mahmood Group.

Owing to these efforts, MG Apparel has received 87 points, making it the highest-rated LEED Platinum project in Pakistan and the first ever from South Punjab. By doing so, it has also joined the list of top-rated LEED Platinum projects around the World.

Moreover, MG Apparel with its distinct vision to build a business entity that strives and thrives on sustainable alternatives, created opportunities for the skilled labor of South Punjab, and worked consciously on women empowerment by ensuring 75% of the workforce was women.

With these achievements, the company has aspired more industries to follow suit and adopt sustainable practices.

Speaking about the achievement Kehkeshan, Head Sustainability, CSR & Business Affairs, said “It is paramount for industries to take into consideration their role in endangering the planet.”

“MG Apparel has pledged to go carbon-free by 2050 in association with Net Zero Pakistan and many other radical measures are being taken to ensure that we rise beyond just creating an excellent product and protect our non-renewable resources,” she added.

Also speaking on the occasion Anees Khawaja, CEO MG Apparel, said, “I am beyond elated to see the efforts of our phenomenal team and consultants bearing fruit. It is indeed the result of their hard work.”

“It was always a dream to create an organization in South Punjab that prioritizes its workforce, creates ample employment opportunities, and gives back to the environment instead of taking from it. We have deployed various strategies and initiatives to set strong precedence of protecting the ecosystem whilst helping our country grow economically by enhancing our exports,” he added.