Utility Stores Announce Increase in Price of Various Items

The Utility Stores Corporation has announced an increase in the prices of essential items of various brands. In this regard, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) released a notification on Friday.

According to the notification, the price of 900 grams of tea has been hiked by Rs. 400, the price has been increased from Rs. 905 to Rs. 1305, while the price of tea whitener has increased by Rs. 100.

The price of 200 grams of dry dates has increased by Rs. 40, while the price of an 800-gram packet of milk for children has been hiked up to Rs. 260. The price of a 1 kg pack of pickles has increased by Rs. 57. The prices of porridge, cereals, noodles, needles, and namko have also seen a considerable increase.

The price of 100 grams of red chilli has increased by Rs. 84, while the price of a 300-gram bottle of honey has been hiked by Rs. 100. The price of a 55 grams pack of the pudding has risen by Rs.20. Numerous other items including custard, pepper, fenugreek, jam, beverages etc. have also seen a significant price increase.

The spokesman of Utility Stores Corporation, while commenting on the matter, has said that the prices of some branded items have been increased to improve demand and supply at all stores across the country, as various national and multinational companies supplying goods to utility stores have increased the prices. These price hikes are from branded companies only, he added.

The spokesman further said that the Utility Stores Corporation does not manufacture or produce these commodities itself but purchases from reputed and certified branded companies in the country. When the prices of raw material increase, production and transportation charges increase, resulting in higher product costs. For this reason, the corporation has to revise commodity.