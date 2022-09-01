Pakistan to Import 13,000 Tons of Onion to Meet Local Demand

Patron in Chief Pakistan Vegetable and Fruits Exporters Association, Waheed Ahmed, has informed that import orders have been placed for shipments of onions to curtail the ongoing shortage.

He further informed that permits for the import of approximately 13,000 tons have been issued and onion prices will stabilize in the domestic market as the shipments arrive.

Importers have made agreements with companies in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, and Egypt. The shipments are expected to arrive within 15-20 days.

Furthermore, Iran and Afghanistan are already supplying onion, however, it has not been enough to meet the local demand.

Floods across Pakistan have caused unprecedented damage to human life and agriculture. It is estimated that Pakistan’s agriculture sector has suffered losses of approximately Rs. 400 billion.