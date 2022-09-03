NADRA Extends CNIC Renewal Deadline for Flood Victims

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced to extend the renewal deadline for the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in flood-affected areas of the country on Friday.

The database authority issued a statement in this regard and said that the CNICs expiring in May 2022 can be renewed until the end of December this year.

The extension in the deadline is only applicable for Balochistan, Sukkur, and Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan). Residents of these areas can renew their CNIC by 31 December 2022.

Previously on 1 September, the Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, introduced the NADRA Biker Service, a doorstep facility for applicants to renew and modify their CNICs.

The Interior Minister also paid a visit to the authority’s headquarters, where he was apprised by Chairman NADRA, Muhammad Tariq Malik, on the activities in the flood-ravaged Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The Chairman informed the minister that floods and monsoon spells have damaged NADRA’s registration centers, which are completely submerged, and assured him that the equipment had been saved. He also told the minister about the damaged houses of 150 NADRA employees in the flooded areas.