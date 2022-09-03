Vivo Donates Rs. 10 Million to Pakistan’s Flood Victims

More and more multinational companies are coming to Pakistan’s aid by the day. Apple and Google have already donated millions to Pakistan’s flood relief efforts and now Vivo has pledged to do so through the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Vivo Pakistan has announced that it will donate Rs. 10 million to the country’s flood victims in these trying times. The phone maker’s announcement on Twitter says:

Let’s weather the storm together. We stand by our fellow Pakistanis in these hard times and offer our support to the flood victims through Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Let's weather the storm together. We stand by our fellow Pakistanis in these hard times and offer our support to the flood victims through Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022.#vivoPakistan #FloodRelief pic.twitter.com/Iag1MHnnZ9 — vivo Pakistan (@vivopakistan) September 3, 2022

Hopefully, this move from Vivo will also nudge other phone makers into helping Pakistan’s flood relief efforts. So far, we have only seen silence from other phone companies other than Apple. Brands including Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung have a major presence in Pakistan and their aid would greatly benefit the flood affectees.

In related news, the government of Pakistan has also been taking steps to assist victims all over the country. KP government launched a new app last week that lets you call for assistance quickly while the Punjab govt launched a dedicated website for flood relief donations. We now also have a (911) helpline to report flood-affected areas and victims.