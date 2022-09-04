Federal Board to Announce Intermediate Results Tomorrow

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part I first annual examinations on Monday at 11 AM.

The official result announcement ceremony will be held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad where top performers from each academic group will receive DMCs from the Chief Guest.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, the FBISE had announced the results of the HSSC part II first annual exams. Female students dominated the results, securing 13 out of 18 top positions across five academic groups.

According to the official result gazette, 75,368 candidates enrolled and 74,078 appeared in HSSC II exams this year. 61,741 students passed the exams while 12,293 failed. The pass percentage of the exams turned out to be 83.35%.