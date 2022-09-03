Federal Board Announces First Year Result Date

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the date for the result declaration of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part I annual examinations.

According to the official statement issued by the FBISE, the result of the HSSC part I first annual examinations will be announced on 5 September at 11 AM.

Candidates are advised to visit FBISE’s official website or contact 111-032-473 for queries and more details.

Previously, the FBISE announced the result of HSSC part II first annual exams on 31 August. The official result declaration ceremony was held at the FBISE’s Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to details, 75,368 candidates enrolled and 74,078 candidates appeared in HSSC-II exams this year. Out of those who appeared in the exams, 66,795 were regular and 7,283 were private.

Furthermore, the result revealed that 61,741 students passed the exams while 12,293 failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 56,329 are regular and 5,412 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s HSSC-II exams is 83.35%.