Govt Decides to Review Social Media Rules

The federal government has decided to review the social media rules made by the previous PTI regime. In this regard, the government has already constituted a committee.

This was revealed by officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) while briefing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom. The standing committee was apprised that the first meeting of the committee would take place on 8 September 2022.

The officials informed the standing committee, which met under the chairmanship of Khan Muhammad Jamali, that the IT Ministry had started work on the Cyber Security Policy. Under the policy, the National Cyber Security Authority, National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Sectoral CERT will be developed. Currently, work is underway to hire staff and set up modern laboratories for national cert.

The officials said that the IT Ministry had prepared the draft of CERT rules, which would be sent to the cabinet after approval by the Law Ministry.

Member committee, Naz Baloch, pointed out that the website of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which contains the data of all Pakistani citizens, was hacked twice within the last few days. Another member, Jaweria Zafar, said that her fingerprints were stolen via social media posts, which were then used to hack her bank account. However, no action was taken in that regard despite her repeated complaints.

The members of the committee expressed concern over rising cases of cybercrime in the country. The officials of the IT ministry assured the members that they are working closely with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to curb the instances of cybercrime.